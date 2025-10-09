BBB warning of holiday hiring scams on the rise

The Better Business Bureau is warning about the rise in employment scams ahead of the holiday season.

Employees and businesses are preparing for the holiday season, which means hiring for seasonal roles. The BBB said job seekers can be more vulnerable to unsolicited text messages and imposter phishing scams.

Aside from hiring scams, the BBB said con artists are also posing as representatives from major companies, like Amazon or Target, in phishing attacks.

The BBB warned that AI-generated information has made emails and texts more realistic.

Officials recommend taking these steps to avoid scams:

Do not reply or click links from unknown senders.

Verify the company via independent and direct sources - use official websites and contact channels.

Check for complaints or warnings online.

Never pay upfront for a job, ever.

Ask for time to think, consult a trusted person, or delay responding until you've checked out the opportunity.