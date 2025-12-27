Man charged with battery after home invasion in Joliet, Illinois

A man was charged after a home invasion and attack in Joliet, Illinois.

Officials said Manuel Guerrero, 37, was charged with a felony count of home invasion, domestic battery and criminal damage.

On Wednesday, police said officers responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Ruby Street for a domestic disturbance around 11:20 p.m.

After hearing arguing, police found multiple people with injuries, including Guerrero.

Investigators said an argument started between Guerrero and his girlfriend during an earlier gathering and continued when they arrived back at an apartment in Joliet.

The victim locked the door to the Ruby Street apartment, and police said Guerrero forced entry by breaking a window and unlocking the door.

Police said Guerrero punched the victim and choked her after she pepper-sprayed him in the face. Investigators said Guerrero grabbed the pepper spray and also sprayed the victim, her mother, and her 13-year-old daughter, who were inside the house trying to intervene.

Guerrero was placed into custody and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.