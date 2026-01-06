Suspect killed in Batavia police shootout died by suicide, Kane County investigators rule

Investigators have determined that a 39-year-old man shot and killed himself last summer during a shootout with police officers in west suburban Batavia.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 16, police responded to an apartment in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street after receiving a call about a man harming himself and potentially suffering a mental health crisis, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's office.

When officers arrived, they tried to contact the man, and heard two children screaming inside the apartment. Police helped the children escape the apartment from the balcony and moved them to safety.

As Kane County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, the man – identified as 39-year-old Michael Seidelman – began firing at police with an AR-15, prompting officers to return fire.

Kane County authorities said Seidelman fired more than 70 rounds at police.

Officers heard a final gunshot around 4 p.m., and 30 minutes later, a SWAT team entered the apartment and found Seidelman dead inside. An autopsy later determined he died of a single gunshot wound to t the head, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Investigators also determined that none of the shots fired by police during the incident struck Seidelman.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office determined the officers' use of force during the shootout was justified, and that the officers were not responsible for Seidelman's death.

"I commend the officers of the Batavia Police Department and the Kane County Sheriff's Office for their swift and decisive actions that moved two children out of harm's way," Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a statement. "Their commitment to protecting the other apartment residents and their fellow officers was exemplary."

Mosser and Batavia Police Chief Eric Blowers also offered their condolences to Seidelman's family.

"The Batavia community, our department, and all those directly or indirectly impacted by this situation continue to heal in the aftermath of this event," Blowers said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.