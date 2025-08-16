Man dead after police-involved shootout in Batavia, Illinois, authorities say

A man was killed in a police-involved shootout Saturday afternoon after officers responded to an unspecified incident in Batavia, Illinois.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force said, around 4 p.m., officers from the Batavia Police Department and Kane County Sheriff's office responded to an incident in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street in Batavia.

A 28-year-old man fired shots at responding officers, who returned fire.

The man who fired at police was killed, but the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force said investigators have not yet determined whether any of the shots fired by police struck the man or contributed to his death.

Officials did not provide any further details on the incident that led up to the shooting.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the shootout, and will turn over its findings to the Kane County State's Attorney's office for a review.