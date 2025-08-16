Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after police-involved shootout in Batavia, Illinois, authorities say

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man was killed in a police-involved shootout Saturday afternoon after officers responded to an unspecified incident in Batavia, Illinois.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force said, around 4 p.m., officers from the Batavia Police Department and Kane County Sheriff's office responded to an incident in the 1200 block of East Wilson Street in Batavia.

A 28-year-old man fired shots at responding officers, who returned fire.

The man who fired at police was killed, but the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force said investigators have not yet determined whether any of the shots fired by police struck the man or contributed to his death.

Officials did not provide any further details on the incident that led up to the shooting.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the shootout, and will turn over its findings to the Kane County State's Attorney's office for a review.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue