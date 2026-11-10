Batavia chiropractor David Hanson, who pleaded guilty to secretly recording patients, sentenced Tuesday

Batavia chiropractor Dr. David Hanson, who pleaded guilty to secretly recording patients – including children – undressing, is being sentenced Tuesday.

Hanson pled guilty to producing and disseminating child sexual abuse material, both Class X felonies, in September. They were just two counts of a 76-count indictment against him, after Kane County prosecutors said he secretly videotaped nearly 200 patients while they undressed in his office and shared those videos online.

As a result of the plea, he faces up to 60 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Dozens of victims are giving impact statements in court at Hanson's sentencing hearing. More than 50 victims are expected to speak before the doctor learns his fate.

Victims told the court they "loved and trusted" Hanson. Many used him as their chiropractor for years, some for a decade or longer. They spoke of being unable to trust the people around them, of the fear they have that videos taken of them nude will be leaked on the internet, and of a deep sense of betrayal when they learned about Hanson's actions.

One victim called him a "wolf in sheep's clothing" and said they hope he never lays eyes on a child again.

Another said she trusted him to treat her when she was a new mother, and said she was "sick to my stomach" when she was informed of his recordings.

One victim, who is now in her early 20s, said she started seeing Dr. Hanson as a teenager and said he followed her on Instagram when she was just 15 through his personal account. She said she wanted to learn from him and shadowed him at work, and that he provided her with free red light therapy that at the time she regarded as an act of kindness.

Dr. Hanson told her that red light therapy, the victim told the court, required her to be completely naked and to stretch. When she did, he was secretly recording her.

"I spent years believing healthcare professionals are people I can trust," she told the court. "That trust has been broken. This person who was supposed to teach me is the reason I no longer want to pursue this career."

Hanson's sentence will be announced after all victims who wanted to read impact statements have done so.