Batavia, Illinois, chiropractor pleads guilty to secret recording of undressing patients

A chiropractor from Batavia, Illinois, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony counts related to secretly videotaping patients, including children, as they took off their clothes in his office.

The Kane County State's Attorney's office announced Thursday that Dr. David Hanson pleaded guilty to producing and disseminating child sexual abuse material, both Class X felonies.

These were two counts in a 76-count indictment against Hanson.

Kane County prosecutors said Hanson secretly videotaped patients, including children, while they undressed inside his chiropractic office, and shared the videos online.

Prosecutors said investigators found more than 180 videos of his patients as they undressed. Most were filmed on hidden cameras in a red-light room used for red-light and infrared therapy, which requires a person undergoing the therapy to undress, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said last year that the youngest victim was just 3 years old.

Hanson also possessed and disseminated child sexual abuse material not connected to his chiropractic office, prosecutors said.

Attorney Tom Connelly filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of one woman, identified only as Jane Doe, and her two children. The complaint accuses Hanson of hiding cameras "to look like Honeywell room fans" and encouraging her to "perform stretches in the red-light room while naked."

Kane County Judge D.J. Tegler set a sentencing hearing for Hanson for Nov. 10.