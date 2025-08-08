Watch CBS News
Barrington man arrested, accused of selling stolen appliances from his home

By CBS Chicago Team

Suspiciously low prices on brand-new ovens tipped police to a man accused of selling stolen appliances in Lake County.

Jeffery Hendon, 36, was arrested after an undercover detective bought an oven from him on social media.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the 71 LG ovens and dryers detectives found at the man's home in Barrington, Illinois. All were still in the box.

The office said the appliances were stolen from a Lockport warehouse in February.

Investigators said they also discovered a large stash of homemade explosives inside Hendon's home.

