Hoot Suite: Barn owls make themselves at home in nest box in Indiana

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A pair of barn owls have made their home in a nest box at the Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has a live stream that looks into creatures' new space.

Barn owls are endangered in Indiana, because of grassland habitat loss.

That's why the DNR built more than 400 nest boxes.

The ones the owls' were in were built in March of 2022 and this is the first nesting pair that has decided to call it home.

The female could eventually lay as many as seven eggs.

February 15, 2024

