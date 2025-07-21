Bangladesh Air Force plane crashes into school campus in Dhaka, killing at least 19 people, officials say

Dhaka, Bangladesh — A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school campus in the capital, Dhaka, shortly after takeoff on Monday, killing at least 19 people including the pilot and injuring more than 100, officials said. According to the military and a fire official, the Chinese-made F-7 BGI aircraft crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College, in the Uttara neighborhood, in the afternoon as students were attending classes.

The military said the jet took off at 1:06 p.m. local time and crashed soon after, catching fire immediately. The cause was not immediately clear.

Local media indicated most of the injured in Dhaka on Monday were students. Relatives panicked at the scene as rescuers, using tricycle rickshaws or whatever was available, transported the injured to local hospitals.

Bangladesh fire service and security personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after an Air Force training jet crashed into school in Dhaka, July 21, 2025. ABDUL GONI/AFP/Getty

A desperate scene unfolded after the crash. Local residents and rescuers carried wounded students on their laps, while worried parents ran frantically. One father sprinted with his daughter cradled in his arms. A mother cried out, having found her younger child, but desperately searching for her elder.



Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus pledged an investigation into the crash, expressing his deep sorrow over the "heartbreaking accident" at Milestone School and College.

In a statement, he lamented the "irreparable" loss suffered by "Air Force personnel, students, parents, teachers, staff, and others," calling it "a moment of deep national grief."

An infographic shows the location of the crash of a Bangladesh Air Force training jet that crashed into a school in Dhaka, on July 21, 2025. Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu/Getty

Rafiqa Taha, a student who was not present at the time of the crash, told The Associated Press by phone that the school, with some 2,000 students, offers classes from elementary to 12th grade.

"I was terrified watching videos on TV," the 16-year-old said. "My God! It's my school."

It was the deadliest airplane crash in the Bangladeshi capital in recent memory, though a passenger plane owned by a joint Bangladeshi-U.S. firm crashed in Nepal in 2018, bursting into flames after careening off the runway and killing dozens of people on board.

