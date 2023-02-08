More than 23,000 ballots cast so far for 2023 Chicago Election

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The municipal election is only three weeks away and early voting is underway.

New numbers from the Board of Elections said 23,718 ballots have been cast, including more than 21,000 vote by mail ballots and more than 2,400 early votes.

Compare that to the 2019 municipal election, early voting and mail in ballots ended up accounting for about 30% of the vote with around 180,000 ballots cast.

In 2019, citywide turnout was 35% for the municipal election and 33% for the run off.

Eight of nine mayoral candidates made their case to voters in a forum Tuesday night.

You can hear more from candidates Wednesday. WBEZ and the Sun Times are hosting several candidates at UIC with a focus on voters' questions.

Later, an early childhood education forum will be held on the University of Chicago campus in the Loop.