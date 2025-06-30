Balloon release, prayer ceremony for victims of deadly West Side fire to be held Monday evening

Prayer ceremony, balloon release will be held for deadly West Side fire victims

Prayer ceremony, balloon release will be held for deadly West Side fire victims

Prayer ceremony, balloon release will be held for deadly West Side fire victims

A balloon release and prayer ceremony will take place Monday evening at the scene of last week's fatal fire in the Austin neighborhood.

The fire, believed to have been set intentionally, claimed the lives of four people, including a pregnant mother and her 5-year-old son.

Chicago police said they have no one in custody, or if they know who they are looking for.

The heavily damaged building, with all the windows and doors boarded up, is now where people will gather to mourn on Monday evening. Community leaders and the victim's family members will attend to honor the memories of their loved ones.

About 140 firefighters responded to the scene early Thursday morning. At least eight ladders were needed to rescue people inside the building on North Avenue near Laramie.

Three members of the same family died, including Regina Henry, 32, who was three months pregnant, along with her 5-year-old son Jacian. Henry's sister, Destiny, 28, was found dead in the rubble the following day.

At last check, Destiny's 4-year-old son remains hospitalized on oxygen with a head injury.

Editor of the Austin-based newspaper, The Voice, 76-year-old Brad Cummings, also died in the fire.

This fire also displaced more than two dozen people.

Alderwoman Emma Mitts (37th Ward) said the fire was started by someone after some domestic incident. Relatives of the victims said someone threw Molotov cocktails through the windows before the fire started. Some neighbors said they heard gunshots before the fire broke out.

Mitts is calling on local faith leaders and the community to come together for the balloon release and prayer ceremony scheduled for 6 p.m.