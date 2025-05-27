Watch CBS News
Local News

Bald eagle spotted on hangar roof at Chicago Executive Airport

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A bald eagle was spotted at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, Illinois, on Tuesday morning. 

Kris Habermelh said the eagle was perched on the edge of a hangar roof at the airport in suburban Wheeling. 

"Skywatch kept a good eye on our fellow aviator as we departed for the Dawn Patrol," Habermehl said. 

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Bald eagles have recently recovered from endangered species status. 

The IDNR said bald eagles are commonly spotted in Illinois in the winter. Eagles are a rare summer resident, even though some nest in the state. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.