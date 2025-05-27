Bald eagle spotted on hangar roof at Chicago Executive Airport

A bald eagle was spotted at Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling, Illinois, on Tuesday morning.

Kris Habermelh said the eagle was perched on the edge of a hangar roof at the airport in suburban Wheeling.

"Skywatch kept a good eye on our fellow aviator as we departed for the Dawn Patrol," Habermehl said.

According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Bald eagles have recently recovered from endangered species status.

The IDNR said bald eagles are commonly spotted in Illinois in the winter. Eagles are a rare summer resident, even though some nest in the state.