$300,000 stolen after 3 bags of cash fell out of Brinks truck in Oak Park, Illinois, police say

Police in Oak Park, Illinois, are investigating after three bags of money fell out of an armored truck on Tuesday, and dozens of people started grabbing the cash.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Brinks Home Security employee reported they were driving south on the 300 block of South Austin Boulevard, when the back door of the truck somehow opened, and three bags of cash fell out, police said.

The driver saw 50 to 100 people grabbing cash from the scene and running away or driving off.

Police said approximately $300,000 was taken.