Back to school and peace rally held in Lawndale

Back to school and peace rally in North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts hosted their third annual Back to School and Peace Rally on Sunday in Lawndale.

The theme for Sunday's rally was "Better together, it takes a village." It featured food, games, live music, door prize giveaways, and plenty of school supplies for the new year.

"The mission was to host a peaceful event, where kids can come have fun, be safe, get bookbags full of supplies, food, fun – without having to worry about anything," said Pamela Blackman, president and CEO of Building Brighter Futures.

The rally also helped provide book bags and other school supplies to migrant families. DoorDash donated $4,000 to the event.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 6:19 PM

