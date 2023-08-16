Watch CBS News
Local News

Back to School America bash gets kids in the scholastic spirit in Edgewater

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Back to School America bash gets kids in the scholastic spirit in Edgewater
Back to School America bash gets kids in the scholastic spirit in Edgewater 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sliding into another school year with a back-to-school bash at Swift School in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Wednesday's event was hosted by the Chicago non-profit Back 2 School America.

This year, they'll hand out more than 8,000 back-to-school kits to students and families in need.

Those kits also included a little surprise: A "note of inspiration" handwritten by volunteers with the message that someone is rooting for each student's success.

Our largest local Build-A-Kit and Distribution Event is next Wednesday, August 16th, at the Swift School in Chicago! We...

Posted by Back 2 School America on Saturday, August 12, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 5:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.