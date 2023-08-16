Back to School America bash gets kids in the scholastic spirit in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sliding into another school year with a back-to-school bash at Swift School in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Wednesday's event was hosted by the Chicago non-profit Back 2 School America.

This year, they'll hand out more than 8,000 back-to-school kits to students and families in need.

Those kits also included a little surprise: A "note of inspiration" handwritten by volunteers with the message that someone is rooting for each student's success.

