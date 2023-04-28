Back of the Yards residents want access to a new library attached other facilities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rendering is unveiled for a new facility proposed in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

CBS 2 told you last year how the community already has $15 million needed to build it. Only on 2: They're turning to Sabrina Franza with their frustrating wait.

Back of the Yards is getting a new library and it wont just be a library.

Renderrings show it'll be a mixed use. A co-location with affordable housing, a health center, performance space, and sources said retail as well.

"It defeats the purpose of what we've been fighting for, we want an independent location we do not wanna deal with the same security issues management differences, maintenance differences," said resident and mother Janet Tapia.

It's the latest in a years-long battle between community members and the state, which set aside 1$5 million for the project about two years ago.

Now the issue is the combined space. The current library shares property with Back of the Yards College Prep. For security reasons, the door that once connected them is always locked.

"It's closed at all times, so they really don't have access to the library. And they have to go outside of the school in order to enter that library," Tapia said.

Neighbors want their new library to stand alone, so the students can have their space, and the community can have theirs.

"i want an independent library, because we deserve more equity. We've been underfunded for years and right now there seems to be a usage of public money for private interests," said mother and resident Consuelo Martinez.

Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th) and Illinois State Representative Theresa Mah (D-2) both told CBS 2 that combining the space made it easier to fully fund the library, citing budget constraints, location availability.

"If there is more funding needed, secure it," said resident America Campos.

Chicago Public Libraries claims this mixed-approach is a "natural next step."

What's the plan now? Is it to keep fighting until they break ground on this?

"Unfortunately, we have to keep fighting for what we deserve. Because we do not want to do this fight again," lamented Tapia.

CBS 2 asked about a specific timeline for this project and if anyone knew when they would break ground. CBS 2 was told it was too soon to tell.

CBS 2 also asked if they had any idea what type of retail that could be in that space. It was the same answer: too soon to tell.

Chicago Public Library also announced plans to build the library at North and Pulaski, not far from Humboldt Park. In addition to the library, the plan calls for a cultural center, affordable housing and a health clinic.

The library also announced it got $18 million to pay for a new library branch in the Woodlawn community.