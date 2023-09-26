Baby found abandoned near elementary school in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A baby was found abandoned near an elementary school in West Town Tuesday afternoon.

Police said at 3:48 p.m., the baby girl was found in the 1800 block of West Ohio Street.

Talcott Fine Arts and Museum Academy is located on the block.

Dispatch audio indicated that someone had contacted police said told them someone dumped a one-month-old baby on the street.

The baby was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital by officers. Her condition was not immediately learned.