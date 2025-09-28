Babe's Sports Bar, showing only women's sports, opens in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood

The first bar to show only women's sports just opened in Chicago, and had a bigger opening day than expected.

A ribbon cutting was held Saturday afternoon at Babe's Sports Bar, at 3017 W. Armitage Ave. in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The Chicago Stars FC women's soccer team helped with the grand opening.

The bar will show games from Chicago's pro women's sports teams, and only the women's teams. Those wishing to watch men's sports games will need to do it elsewhere, and of course, there are plenty of options there.

Fans of the Stars, the Chicago Sky, the Chicago Tempest women's rugby team, the Chicago Winds women's football team, and the Windy City Rollers women's roller derby team will all find a place to see those teams' games at Babe's.

The bar plans to show all the teams' games and serve as a meetup spot for fans when the teams have an away game. Babe's also plans to show other sports such as volleyball, softball, cyclocross, and gymnastics.

Video posted to social media showed a line of people down the block to get into the bar on Saturday.

Babe's was supposed to be open on Sunday, but posted online that it will be closed because, "You all drank literally everything, and we need a day to recoup."

Those who want to check out Babe's will need to wait until Tuesday.

Babe's founders Nora McConnell-Johnson and Tora Spillane were once co-captains of their college rugby team, according to the Windy City Times newspaper. The bar is named for Mildred "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias, a women's sports trailblazer who is known for her achievements in golf, track and field, and basketball and has gone down as one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century.