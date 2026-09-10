Family of Ayham Babidi, killed in Des Plaines police shooting, baffled by use of force

The family of a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Des Plaines police officer Wednesday said while he struggled with mental health, they're baffled by why police used such force with him.

Des Plaines police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Touhy Avenue. Police said officers shot a male resident of the home, who they later identified as 21-year-old Ayham Babidi.

Babidi was treated by paramedics at the scene and then taken to a hospital, where he later died.

His family said he was a graduate of Maine West High School and that he struggled with bipolar disorder. His father said he tried to bring his son to the hospital for help the day before the shooting.

BS News Chicago cameras capture video of a hedge trimmer in the middle of the crime scene just outside the Babidis' home. His father said he did not know if the piece of lawn equipment is related to or involved in the shooting, and in fact said he has no idea why police fired a weapon.

Babidi's family maintains he would never hurt anyone, though they said the 21-year-old tended to scream loudly due to his mental health issues.

His father said they tried everything to get his son help.

"Take hm back to the hospital. Take him back home. Back to the hospital. Give him different medicines," he said. "Sometimes he act bad. We tried calling police to help us to take him, not to kill him."

Des Plaines police have not released any details about the shooting other than to confirm an officer was involved and it stemmed from a "domestic disturbance." They said an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting is underway.