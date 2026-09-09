Des Plaines police officers shoot man while responding to domestic disturbance

Officers shot a man while responding to a domestic disturbance on Wednesday afternoon in northwest suburban Des Plaines, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., Des Plaines officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Touhy Avenue.

Police said officers shot a male resident of the home while responding to the scene. Des Plaines Fire Department crews provided medical treatment and took the man to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately available Wednesday evening.

Police have shut down that stretch of Touhy Road while they investigate. Video from the scene shows a hedge trimmer in the middle of the street outside the home, cordoned off by police tape and orange cones.

Neighbors said they heard screaming from inside the home where the shooting happened.

"I see the thing in the road, and I seen a car, and I seen a couple squad cars, and they started taping this tape up behind me, and they started down there down the street and that, and then I heard a lady screaming in the house over there," Sherry Hernandez said. "So I heard screaming, and then I just went over on the other side and found out that that's why she was screaming, because someone was shot in the house."

The shooting is now under investigation by the Major Case Assistance Team.