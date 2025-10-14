Students in Gary, Indiana, learn about potential aerospace careers at Aviation Day Youth Expo

Tuesday was Aviation Day in Gary, Indiana, and hundreds of students filled the Gary-Chicago International Airport to learn more about aerospace.

One student said the expo is helping him to achieve his goals of becoming a pilot or aviation mechanic.

More than 400 Gary middle and high school students started their day at the Gary-Chicago International Airport for the Gary-Chicago Aviation Day and Youth Expo.

"Giving kids that experience is how you just drop the seed and watch it grow. From there, you can just water it, and you kind of cultivate that. That's what we do here today. That's the beauty of today," said Orlando Drummond, senior director of program quality & development at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana.

Students had the opportunity to fly a simulator, build and launch stomp rockets, throw paper planes, and build STEM experiments.

"It's all about helping kids see what opportunities they potentially could have in the aviation industry overall," said Bernice Billups, global engagement director at Boeing.

James Hayes, 17, said his goal is to become a pilot or aviation mechanic. He said his love for aerodynamics began in 8th grade.

"I like flying planes and stuff. They had a simulator there, and we were able to simulate flying a plane, and I thought that was pretty cool," he said.

Boeing director of executive flight operations and chief pilot Mark Jackson said Aviation Day gives students continued motivation for their goals.

"We've got Aerostar. We've got the Chicago Area Business Aviation Association, Ivy Tech's out here, SIU; so not just building the spark, but also showing the pathway to get there, and I think that's equally as important," he said.

It's a pathway Hayes said he'll definitely follow.

"It just kind of made me think about maybe I want to fly a plane. Like, it's just something I want to do for my career," he said.