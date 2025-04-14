Cars damaged in auto shop fire on Chicago's South Side

Cars damaged in auto shop fire on Chicago's South Side

Cars were damaged in a fire at an auto shop in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood overnight.

Chicago firefighters worked to put out flames at Ray's Auto Sale and Service in the 1200 block of East 95th Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police said multiple cars were damaged by the flames. Video from the scene shows the charred cars outside the auto repair shop.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.