Watch CBS News
Local News

Cars damaged in auto shop fire on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Cars damaged in auto shop fire on Chicago's South Side
Cars damaged in auto shop fire on Chicago's South Side 00:21

Cars were damaged in a fire at an auto shop in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood overnight. 

Chicago firefighters worked to put out flames at Ray's Auto Sale and Service in the 1200 block of East 95th Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police said multiple cars were damaged by the flames. Video from the scene shows the charred cars outside the auto repair shop.

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Chicago Fire Department is investigating. 

Elyssa Kaufman
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.