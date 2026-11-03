Authorities identify woman shot, killed at Walmart in Hammond, Indiana

Authorities on Tuesday identified a woman who was shot and killed the day before at the Walmart in Hammond, Indiana, where she worked.

The Lake County, Indiana, Coroner's office identified the victim as Dakota Norwood, 21, of Chicago. An autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of her death was a homicide.

Hammond police said at 9:09 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the Walmart Supercenter at 1100 5th Ave., just across the Indiana state line from Chicago.

Police said a man was talking with a Walmart employee in an aisle at the store when the encounter turned physical. The man then took out a gun and shot the woman multiple times, police said.

An off-duty police officer was at the store working private security at the time of the shooting and immediately responded to the gunfire, police said.

"[The suspect] went a couple aisles over, sat down on the ground, and waited for police, which at this point, our officer was there, put him in custody," Hammond police Capt. Steve Kellogg said Monday. "It does appear that they know each other. They have quite a long conversation before anything takes place."

No customers were injured in the shooting, and police do not believe any customers were in the aisle where the shooting happened at the time.

No charges have been announced in the case.