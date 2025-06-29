Authorities find body of man missing in Wisconsin River since April

The body of a Chicago boater who had been missing in April was recovered near Wisconsin Dells on Sunday.

The Lake Delton, Wisconsin, police and fire departments said at 2:13 p.m., they were called to the area of Newport Park & Beach on the Wisconsin River for a dead body found in the water.

The body was taken to shore, and based on clothing was identified as Francesco Di Filippo, 20, who had been missing since Thursday, April 3.

Wisconsin Dells police said three people were on a boat when it capsized in the Wisconsin River that night.

One of the boaters swam safely back to shore, where they were met with police and rescue crews and then treated and evaluated.

The two other boaters disappeared under the water near where the capsized boat. One of them, Luis Di Filippo, 79, of Chicago was found dead in the Wisconsin River on Saturday, April 5, while Francesco Di Filippo was the other.

Francesco Di Filippo Wisconsin Dells Police Department

Following the accident, police reminded boaters to wear life jackets and be mindful of where they're anchoring or attempting to anchor, as the river can be extremely dangerous.