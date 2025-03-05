Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek hit-and-run driver who killed woman in Austin neighborhood

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 68-year-old woman last week in the Austin neighborhood.

Pamela Lukes was crossing the street near North and Lotus avenues shortly before 8 p.m. on Feb. 24, when she was hit by a grey four-door sedan, possibly a 2007 to 2010 Hyundai Sonata, police said. 

Lukes was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she died one week later, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

On Tuesday, Police released surveillance images of the car that , and said the sedan might be missing its driver's side mirror and could have front-end damage on the driver's side.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

