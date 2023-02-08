Woman shoots Austin gas station clerk after demanding refund for "stale" cigarettes

Police: Clerk shot and wounded by customer who demanded refund

Police: Clerk shot and wounded by customer who demanded refund

Police: Clerk shot and wounded by customer who demanded refund

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman shot a gas station clerk Wednesday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood, after demanding a refund for cigarettes she had bought from the convenience store, police said.

Police said a 39-year-old man was shot in the thigh around 2:15 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police at the scene told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman had entered the store to buy cigarettes, but when she opened the package, she saw they were stale, and started arguing with the clerk and demanding a refund.

The woman started throwing things around the store before going outside and grabbing a gun from her car, and then shooting into the store, hitting the clerk in the thigh, police said.

No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.

Area Four detectives were investigating.