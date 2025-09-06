Man charged with murder in fatal 2024 shooting on West Side of Chicago

Man arrested more than a year after deadly shooting in Austin neighborhood

A man has been charged with shooting and killing another man more than a year ago in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side of Chicago.

Police said 39-year-old Osceola Little, of Elgin, was arrested Wednesday in southwest suburban Crest Hill, after he was identified as the gunman who killed a man last summer in the 4800 block of West West End Avenue.

Osceola Little Chicago Police Department

Around 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2024, officers responding to a shooting on West End Avenue found a 33-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and arms. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Robert Litle, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not said how the two men were related.

Osceola Little has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, and was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday.