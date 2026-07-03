Aurora reschedules fireworks show due to severe weather Friday night

The City of Aurora is rescheduling its July 3 fireworks show due to severe weather expected on Friday night.

The fireworks show at RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park has been moved to Friday, July 10.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of the area and Northwest Indiana until 7 p.m. Winds as high as over 70 miles per hour are expected in areas near Aurora, Illinois.

Officials said the decision was made based on the National Weather Service's forecast of thunderstorms as the city continues to recover from previous storm damage. Some residents are still without power, the city said.

Aurora residents can use the myAurora 311 app to file a ticket to report any storm damage.

Aurora's Fourth of July parade is still set to take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Firework shows are planned throughout the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana starting Friday night. You can find a show near you here.