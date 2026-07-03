Severe thunderstorms in Chicago area knock down tree branches, power lines; 3 hurt in Evanston when tree falls on car

Severe thunderstorms could impact the start of Fourth of July celebrations Friday as they roll through the Chicago area, bringing lightning and torrential downpours.

Winds of 80 miles per hour have been reported in Tinley Park and other southwest suburbs. There have been reports of downed branches and trees, and flooding throughout Chicago and most suburbs as the storms have rolled in.

In Evanston, roads were blocked by large downed tree limbs that toppled onto cars. Three people were hurt, including at least one person who firefighters said was impaled when a branch broke through the windshield in the 800-block of Brown Street.

Fire officials said three people were in the car at the time. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment, where their conditions have stabilized. No further information was immediately available.

Power outages are also being reported, and ComEd says more than 79,000 customers without service due to the storms as of 4 p.m.

However, the supercell storm that's on the move as of 3 p.m. has not shown any rotation, according to meteorologist Albert Ramon, meaning there has not yet been any tornado risk.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston and Will counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties until 7 p.m.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Cook and DuPage counties until 6 p.m.

Periods of thunderstorms are likely Friday afternoon through Saturday evening, but a full washout of the holiday weekend is not expected. Still, it may be a good idea to have indoor backup plans in place for the Fourth of July.

The biggest risks for Friday's storms are wind gusts over 60 miles per hour, torrential rain and dangerous lightning. Areas around the DuPage River are at the highest risk for flooding. But the storms will also break the heat wave that has hovered over the Chicago area all week, with more seasonal summer temperatures over the weekend and calmer and cooler next week.

Severe storms force July Fourth fireworks rescheduling

Multiple July 3 fireworks shows scheduled for Friday night have been canceled due to severe weather.

Aurora officials canceled their fireworks display and rescheduled it for a week from Friday based on the National Weather Service's forecast of thunderstorms as the city continues to recover from previous storm damage. Some residents are still without power, the city said.

Highland Park also announced their fireworks display Friday night has been canceled due to the weather, and will be rescheduled for a later date. That date has not yet been announced.

Roselle is working to reschedule its Independence Day Festival to a future date and has canceled its Friday night fireworks display as well.

Thousands without power amid severe weather

ComEd crews are working to restore power to customers impacted by storms.

Over 34,000 ComEd customers are experiencing power outages on Friday.