Where to watch 2026 July 4th fireworks in Chicago, suburbs and Northwest Indiana
July 4th fireworks and celebrations hold extra meaning in 2026 as the United States celebrates the 250th birthday of the nation. Here's where to see Independence Day fireworks in Chicago, surrounding suburbs and in Northwest Indiana.
Chicago and suburbs
CHICAGO: NAVY PIER
Navy Pier Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 10 p.m.
Location: Navy Pier, or there are multiple points along the lakefront from which to view the fireworks
ANTIOCH
Fourth of July Parade and Party in the Park
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk
Parade: 10:30 a.m. start
Party in the Park: 4 p.m.
Location: Sequoit Creek park, 845 Main St, Antioch.
AURORA
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Best viewing at RiverEdge Park, 360 N Broadway Ave, Aurora; and McCullough Park, 150 W Illinois Ave, Aurora.
Pre-firework festivities begin at 6 p.m.
BARRINGTON
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Location: Barrington High School, 616 West Main Street, Barrington.
BARTLETT
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:15 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Bartlett 4th of July Festival runs July 2 - July 5
Location: S. Stearns and S. Bartlett Road near the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett.
BATAVIA
4th of July Sky Concert
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Festival: Saturday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Location: Engstrom Family Park, 326 Millview Drive, Batavia.
BEECHER
2026 4th of July Festival
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.
Festival and activities from 2 p.m. to midnight
Location: Fireman's Park, 675 Penfield Street, Beecher.
BENSENVILLE
LibertyFest
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Festival and activities from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Redmond Recreational Complex, 730 E. Jefferson Street, Bensenville.
BLUE ISLAND
Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks
Parade: Saturday, July 4, at dusk
Parade starts at noon, stepping off from Western Ave. between Prairie and Grove
Music and festival starts at 3 p.m.
Location: Memorial Park, 12804 Highland Ave., Blue Island.
BOLINGBROOK
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk
Festival grounds open at 3 p.m.
Location: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook.
BUFFALO GROVE
Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at 9 p.m.
Pre-fireworks celebration begins at 7 p.m.
Location: Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove.
CAROL STREAM
American 250 Independence Day Concert and Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.
Grounds open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m.
Location: Ross Ferraro Carol Stream Town Center, 960 North Gary Avenue, Carol Stream.
CRYSTAL LAKE
Fireworks: Sunday, July 5 at dusk
Fireworks admission prices after 2:30 p.m.
Location: Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Dr., Crystal Lake.
DEKALB
Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, starting at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks approximately 9:30 p.m.
Location: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.
DOWNERS GROVE and WOODRIDGE
4th of July Parade and Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m. or dusk
Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at Main St. and Grant St.
Location: 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove.
DEERFIELD
Family Days 2026
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, approximately 9:15 p.m.
Additional festival activities and celebrations begin at 5:30 p.m.
Location: Shepard Park, 440 Grove Place, Deerfield.
DES PLAINES
Fireworks: Sunday, June 28, approximately 9:15 p.m. or at dusk
Gates open at 7 p.m.
Location: Fireworks at Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines.
DIXON
Dixon Petunia Festival
Fireworks: Sunday, July 5, at 9:30 p.m.
Location: There are multiple locations in Dixon. The fireworks will be over the Rock River and can be viewed along the riverfront.
ELBURN
Fireworks: Saturday, July 11, 9:30 p.m.; rain date: Sunday, July 12
Location: Lions Park, 500 Filmore St, Elburn.
ELGIN
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:20 p.m.
Location: Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE
Fourth of July Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Rotary Green, 164 Lions Dr., Elk Grove Village.
ELMWOOD PARK
Fourth of July Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m., following parade and celebration
Location: Elmwood Park High School, 8201 W. Fullerton Ave, Elmwood Park.
EVANSTON
Evanston 4th of July Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m., following band concert
Location: Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd., Evanston.
FOX LAKE
Fourth of July Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, June 27, at dusk; celebration from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Lakefront Park, 10 Riverview Ave., Fox Lake.
FRANKFORT
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4. DJ entertainment at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Location: Main Park, 200 S. Locust St., Frankfort.
GLEN ELLYN
250 Years of American Spirit
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk, approximately 9 p.m.
Location: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn.
GLENCOE
Party in the Park
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9 p.m.
Location: Lakefront Park, 99 Park Ave., Glencoe.
GLENDALE HEIGHTS
Glendale Heights Fest
Fireworks: Sunday, July 12, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights.
GLENVIEW
Fourth of July Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:20 p.m.
Location: Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd., Glenview.
GRAYSLAKE
Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, June 27. Event from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., fireworks at dusk
Location: Central Park, 250 Library Ln., Grayslake.
GURNEE
Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M's
Six Flags Great America
Fireworks: Friday, July 3; Saturday, July 4.
HAWTHORN WOODS
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, park opens at 3 p.m., fireworks at 9:10 p.m.
Location: Community Park, 5 Park View Ln., Hawthorn Woods.
HOFFMAN ESTATES
Northwest Fourth-Fest
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Location: NOW Arena and surrounding festival grounds, 5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy., Hoffman Estates.
HUNTLEY
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m.
Rainout date: Sunday, July 5, approximately 9 p.m.
Location: Deicke Park, 11419 Illinois Route 47, Huntley.
JOLIET
Joliet Eve of Independence: America 250 Fireworks and Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9 p.m.
Location: Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.
KIRKLAND
Kirkland Lions 78th annual Grand Fourth of July
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, nightfall (approximately 9:15 p.m.)
Location: Franklin Township Park, 200 Park St., Kirkland.
LAKE FOREST
17th annual Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, dusk
Location: Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath, Lake Forest.
LAKE ZURICH
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m. over the lake
Location: Paulus Park, 200 South Rand Road, Lake Zurich.
LEMONT
July 3rd Celebration
Pool party and festival: 3 p.m.
Fireworks: Friday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Lemont Park District Campus, 16028 W. 127th Street
LISLE
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Community Park,1825 Short Street, Lisle.
LIBERTYVILLE
Independence Day Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Butler Lake Park, 835 West Winchester Road, Libertyville.
LINCOLNSHIRE
2026 Red, White, & BOOM!
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Dr.
LOCKPORT
July 3rd Fireworks
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Dellwood Park, 340 Parkview Lane, Lockport.
If show is cancelled due to weather, a makeup day will be announced
LOMBARD
4th of July Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, beginning at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m.
Location: Madison Meadow Park, 500 East Wilson Avenue, Lombard.
MORTON GROVE
Morton Grove Days
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.
Location: Harrer Park/Civic Center, 6140 Dempster Street, Morton Grove.
MOUNT MORRIS
Let Freedom Ring Festival
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk
Location: 105 W. Brayton Road—former DLR school
MOUNT PROSPECT
87th Mount Prospect 4th of July Festival
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, between 9-9:30 p.m.
Location: Melas Park, 1500 West Central Road
NAPERVILLE
Community Fireworks Show 2026
Fireworks: Saturday July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive
NEW LENOX
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:20 p.m.
Location: Village Commons, 199 Veterans Parkway
NORTH AURORA
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Riverfront Park, 25 East State Street
NORTH RIVERSIDE
4th of July Parade and Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9 :30 p.m.
Location: Riverside Golf Club, 2520 Des Plaines Avenue
NORTHBROOK
Northbrook 4th of July
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, around evening
Location: Fireworks at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Avenue, Northbrook.
ORLAND PARK
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Centennial Park West, 15609 Park Station Boulevard.
OAK BROOK
Taste of Oak Brook
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, after 9:30 p.m. drone show
Location: Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road.
OAK LAWN
Oak Lawn Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Richards High School, 10601 Central Avenue, Oak Lawn.
OSWEGO
Independence Day Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road.
OTTAWA
Ottawa's 4th of July Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, between 8:30-10 p.m.
Location: Details have yet to be released.
PALATINE
Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest
Fireworks: Thursday, July 2, at dusk
Location: Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road
PARK RIDGE
Fireworks: Friday, July 3
Location: Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster Street, Park Ridge.
PALOS HEIGHTS
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.
Location: Community/Memorial Park, 7607-7611 W. College Drive
PLANO
Fireworks: Sunday, July 5, at dusk
Location: Plano High School's Reaper Stadium, 704 West Abe Street, Plano.
ROMEOVILLE
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Village Park (900 W Romeo Rd) and Discovery Park (300 S. Highpoint Dr.)
ROSEMONT
Rockin' in the Park Free Summer Concert Series
Fireworks: July 2-4 concerts followed by fireworks
Location: Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont.
ROSELLE
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
ROUND LAKE BEACH
BeachFest and Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 2, 9:15 p.m.
Location: Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 North Civic Way, Round Lake Beach.
ST. CHARLES
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dark
Location: Langum Park, 50 Devereaux Way, St. Charles IL, 60174; a viewing site at Mt. St. Mary Park
SANDWICH
Freedom Days
Fireworks: Saturday, June 27, after dark
Location: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich.
SKOKIE
4th of July Parade and Fireworks
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Niles West High School, 5701 West Oakton Street, Skokie.
SOUTH HOLLAND
4th of July Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, after 9 p.m.
Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 500 East 160th Place, South Holland.
SPRING GROVE
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Thelen Park, 8516 Winn Road, Spring Grove.
STREAMWOOD
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Dolphin Park, Streamwood.
TINLEY PARK
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: McCarthy Park, 6801 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park.
VERNON HILLS
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Location: Century Park, 1002 Lakeview Pkwy, Vernon Hills.
WARRENVILLE
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.
Location: Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville.
WAUCONDA
Independence Day Fireworks Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Cooks Park, Wauconda.
WAUKEGAN
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Waukegan Lakefront, Waukegan.
WESTMONT
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.
Location: Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont.
WHEATON
Independence Day Fireworks and Drone show
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton.
WILMETTE
Fun and Fireworks
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk
Location: Gillson Park, 890 Michigan Avenue, Wilmette.
WINNETKA
Winnetka's Fourth of July
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:20 p.m.
Location: Duke Child's Field, 1321 Willow Road, Winnetka.
WOODSTOCK
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock.
YORKVILLE
Independence Day Celebration
Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Corner of Rt 47 and Countryside Parkway.
ZION
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Zion Park District Band Shell and Leisure Center, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion.
Northwest Indiana
CEDAR LAKE
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Fireworks night one: Thursday, July 2, 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks night two: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Cedar Lake Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave, Cedar Lake, IN.
CROWN POINT
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk
Location: Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point.
HOBART
Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at 9 p.m.
Location: Festival Park, 111 E Old Ridge Rd, Hobart.
EAST CHICAGO
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Fireworks show will be seen from multiple locations
MUNSTER
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.
Location: Centennial Park, 900 N Centennial Dr, Munster.
SCHERERVILLE
Fireworks: Thursday, July 2, at dusk
Location: Rohrman Park, 6750 Rohrman Rd, Schererville.
WHITING
Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 10 p.m.
Location: Whiting Lakefront Park, 1500 Park Rd, Whiting.