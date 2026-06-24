Where to watch 2026 July 4th fireworks in Chicago, suburbs and Northwest Indiana

July 4th fireworks and celebrations hold extra meaning in 2026 as the United States celebrates the 250th birthday of the nation. Here's where to see Independence Day fireworks in Chicago, surrounding suburbs and in Northwest Indiana.

Chicago and suburbs

CHICAGO: NAVY PIER

Navy Pier Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Location: Navy Pier, or there are multiple points along the lakefront from which to view the fireworks

ANTIOCH

Fourth of July Parade and Party in the Park

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk

Parade: 10:30 a.m. start

Party in the Park: 4 p.m.

Location: Sequoit Creek park, 845 Main St, Antioch.

AURORA

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Best viewing at RiverEdge Park, 360 N Broadway Ave, Aurora; and McCullough Park, 150 W Illinois Ave, Aurora.

Pre-firework festivities begin at 6 p.m.

BARRINGTON

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Location: Barrington High School, 616 West Main Street, Barrington.

BARTLETT

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:15 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Bartlett 4th of July Festival runs July 2 - July 5

Location: S. Stearns and S. Bartlett Road near the Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road, Bartlett.

BATAVIA

4th of July Sky Concert

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Festival: Saturday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Location: Engstrom Family Park, 326 Millview Drive, Batavia.

BEECHER

2026 4th of July Festival

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

Festival and activities from 2 p.m. to midnight

Location: Fireman's Park, 675 Penfield Street, Beecher.

BENSENVILLE

LibertyFest

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Festival and activities from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Redmond Recreational Complex, 730 E. Jefferson Street, Bensenville.

BLUE ISLAND

Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

Parade: Saturday, July 4, at dusk

Parade starts at noon, stepping off from Western Ave. between Prairie and Grove

Music and festival starts at 3 p.m.

Location: Memorial Park, 12804 Highland Ave., Blue Island.

BOLINGBROOK

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk

Festival grounds open at 3 p.m.

Location: Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook.

BUFFALO GROVE

Fourth of July Fireworks and Concert

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

Pre-fireworks celebration begins at 7 p.m.

Location: Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove.

CAROL STREAM

American 250 Independence Day Concert and Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.

Grounds open at 6 p.m., concert begins at 7 p.m.

Location: Ross Ferraro Carol Stream Town Center, 960 North Gary Avenue, Carol Stream.

CRYSTAL LAKE

Fireworks: Sunday, July 5 at dusk

Fireworks admission prices after 2:30 p.m.

Location: Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Dr., Crystal Lake.

DEKALB

Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks Show

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, starting at 5:30 p.m. with fireworks approximately 9:30 p.m.

Location: Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

DOWNERS GROVE and WOODRIDGE

4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m. or dusk

Parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at Main St. and Grant St.

Location: 75th Street and Lemont Road, Downers Grove.

DEERFIELD

Family Days 2026

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, approximately 9:15 p.m.

Additional festival activities and celebrations begin at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Shepard Park, 440 Grove Place, Deerfield.

DES PLAINES

Fireworks: Sunday, June 28, approximately 9:15 p.m. or at dusk

Gates open at 7 p.m.

Location: Fireworks at Oakton Community College, 1600 Golf Road, Des Plaines.

DIXON

Dixon Petunia Festival

Fireworks: Sunday, July 5, at 9:30 p.m.

Location: There are multiple locations in Dixon. The fireworks will be over the Rock River and can be viewed along the riverfront.

ELBURN

Fireworks: Saturday, July 11, 9:30 p.m.; rain date: Sunday, July 12

Location: Lions Park, 500 Filmore St, Elburn.

ELGIN

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:20 p.m.

Location: Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Rotary Green, 164 Lions Dr., Elk Grove Village.

ELMWOOD PARK

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m., following parade and celebration

Location: Elmwood Park High School, 8201 W. Fullerton Ave, Elmwood Park.

EVANSTON

Evanston 4th of July Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m., following band concert

Location: Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd., Evanston.

FOX LAKE

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, June 27, at dusk; celebration from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Lakefront Park, 10 Riverview Ave., Fox Lake.

FRANKFORT

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4. DJ entertainment at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Location: Main Park, 200 S. Locust St., Frankfort.

GLEN ELLYN

250 Years of American Spirit

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk, approximately 9 p.m.

Location: Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn.

GLENCOE

Party in the Park

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9 p.m.

Location: Lakefront Park, 99 Park Ave., Glencoe.

GLENDALE HEIGHTS

Glendale Heights Fest

Fireworks: Sunday, July 12, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights.

GLENVIEW

Fourth of July Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:20 p.m.

Location: Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd., Glenview.

GRAYSLAKE

Taste of Grayslake Family Picnic & Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, June 27. Event from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., fireworks at dusk

Location: Central Park, 250 Library Ln., Grayslake.

GURNEE

Star-Spangled Nights presented by M&M's

Six Flags Great America

Fireworks: Friday, July 3; Saturday, July 4.

HAWTHORN WOODS

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, park opens at 3 p.m., fireworks at 9:10 p.m.

Location: Community Park, 5 Park View Ln., Hawthorn Woods.

HOFFMAN ESTATES

Northwest Fourth-Fest

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Location: NOW Arena and surrounding festival grounds, 5333 Prairie Stone Pkwy., Hoffman Estates.

HUNTLEY

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Rainout date: Sunday, July 5, approximately 9 p.m.

Location: Deicke Park, 11419 Illinois Route 47, Huntley.

JOLIET

Joliet Eve of Independence: America 250 Fireworks and Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9 p.m.

Location: Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

KIRKLAND

Kirkland Lions 78th annual Grand Fourth of July

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, nightfall (approximately 9:15 p.m.)

Location: Franklin Township Park, 200 Park St., Kirkland.

LAKE FOREST

17th annual Lake Forest Festival & Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, dusk

Location: Deerpath Community Park, 95 Deerpath, Lake Forest.

LAKE ZURICH

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at 9:15 p.m. over the lake

Location: Paulus Park, 200 South Rand Road, Lake Zurich.

LEMONT

July 3rd Celebration

Pool party and festival: 3 p.m.

Fireworks: Friday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Lemont Park District Campus, 16028 W. 127th Street

LISLE

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Community Park,1825 Short Street, Lisle.

LIBERTYVILLE

Independence Day Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Butler Lake Park, 835 West Winchester Road, Libertyville.

LINCOLNSHIRE

2026 Red, White, & BOOM!

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Dr.

LOCKPORT

July 3rd Fireworks

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Dellwood Park, 340 Parkview Lane, Lockport.

If show is cancelled due to weather, a makeup day will be announced

LOMBARD

4th of July Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, beginning at dusk, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Location: Madison Meadow Park, 500 East Wilson Avenue, Lombard.

MORTON GROVE

Morton Grove Days

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk, around 9:30 p.m.

Location: Harrer Park/Civic Center, 6140 Dempster Street, Morton Grove.

MOUNT MORRIS

Let Freedom Ring Festival

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk

Location: 105 W. Brayton Road—former DLR school

MOUNT PROSPECT

87th Mount Prospect 4th of July Festival

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, between 9-9:30 p.m.

Location: Melas Park, 1500 West Central Road

NAPERVILLE

Community Fireworks Show 2026

Fireworks: Saturday July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive

NEW LENOX

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:20 p.m.

Location: Village Commons, 199 Veterans Parkway

NORTH AURORA

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Thursday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Riverfront Park, 25 East State Street

NORTH RIVERSIDE

4th of July Parade and Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9 :30 p.m.

Location: Riverside Golf Club, 2520 Des Plaines Avenue

NORTHBROOK

Northbrook 4th of July

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, around evening

Location: Fireworks at Meadowhill Park, 1479 Maple Avenue, Northbrook.

ORLAND PARK

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Centennial Park West, 15609 Park Station Boulevard.

OAK BROOK

Taste of Oak Brook

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, after 9:30 p.m. drone show

Location: Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Road.

OAK LAWN

Oak Lawn Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Richards High School, 10601 Central Avenue, Oak Lawn.

OSWEGO

Independence Day Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road.

OTTAWA

Ottawa's 4th of July Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, between 8:30-10 p.m.

Location: Details have yet to be released.

PALATINE

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest

Fireworks: Thursday, July 2, at dusk

Location: Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Road

PARK RIDGE

Fireworks: Friday, July 3

Location: Maine East High School, 2601 Dempster Street, Park Ridge.

PALOS HEIGHTS

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Location: Community/Memorial Park, 7607-7611 W. College Drive

PLANO

Fireworks: Sunday, July 5, at dusk

Location: Plano High School's Reaper Stadium, 704 West Abe Street, Plano.

ROMEOVILLE

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Village Park (900 W Romeo Rd) and Discovery Park (300 S. Highpoint Dr.)

ROSEMONT

Rockin' in the Park Free Summer Concert Series

Fireworks: July 2-4 concerts followed by fireworks

Location: Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont.

ROSELLE

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

ROUND LAKE BEACH

BeachFest and Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 2, 9:15 p.m.

Location: Round Lake Beach Cultural and Civic Center, 2007 North Civic Way, Round Lake Beach.

ST. CHARLES

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dark

Location: Langum Park, 50 Devereaux Way, St. Charles IL, 60174; a viewing site at Mt. St. Mary Park

SANDWICH

Freedom Days

Fireworks: Saturday, June 27, after dark

Location: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich.

SKOKIE

4th of July Parade and Fireworks

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Niles West High School, 5701 West Oakton Street, Skokie.

SOUTH HOLLAND

4th of July Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, after 9 p.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 500 East 160th Place, South Holland.

SPRING GROVE

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Thelen Park, 8516 Winn Road, Spring Grove.

STREAMWOOD

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Dolphin Park, Streamwood.

TINLEY PARK

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: McCarthy Park, 6801 S. 80th Ave., Tinley Park.

VERNON HILLS

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Location: Century Park, 1002 Lakeview Pkwy, Vernon Hills.

WARRENVILLE

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m.

Location: Cerny Park, 4S150 River Road, Warrenville.

WAUCONDA

Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Cooks Park, Wauconda.

WAUKEGAN

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Waukegan Lakefront, Waukegan.

WESTMONT

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Ty Warner Park, 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont.

WHEATON

Independence Day Fireworks and Drone show

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Graf Park, 1855 Manchester Road, Wheaton.

WILMETTE

Fun and Fireworks

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, at dusk

Location: Gillson Park, 890 Michigan Avenue, Wilmette.

WINNETKA

Winnetka's Fourth of July

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:20 p.m.

Location: Duke Child's Field, 1321 Willow Road, Winnetka.

WOODSTOCK

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Emricson Park, 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock.

YORKVILLE

Independence Day Celebration

Fireworks: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Corner of Rt 47 and Countryside Parkway.

ZION

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Zion Park District Band Shell and Leisure Center, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive, Zion.

Northwest Indiana

CEDAR LAKE

Cedar Lake Summerfest

Fireworks night one: Thursday, July 2, 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks night two: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Cedar Lake Town Grounds, 7408 Constitution Ave, Cedar Lake, IN.

CROWN POINT

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at dusk

Location: Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point.

HOBART

Fireworks: Saturday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

Location: Festival Park, 111 E Old Ridge Rd, Hobart.

EAST CHICAGO

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Fireworks show will be seen from multiple locations

MUNSTER

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 9:30 p.m.

Location: Centennial Park, 900 N Centennial Dr, Munster.

SCHERERVILLE

Fireworks: Thursday, July 2, at dusk

Location: Rohrman Park, 6750 Rohrman Rd, Schererville.

WHITING

Fireworks: Friday, July 3, 10 p.m.

Location: Whiting Lakefront Park, 1500 Park Rd, Whiting.