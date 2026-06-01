Aurora woman with severe medical condition missing since Thursday, last seen near Chicago Premium Outlet Mall

A 32-year-old woman from Aurora, Illinois, with a severe medical condition has been missing for three days and her family is desperate to find her.

Police are asking for help finding Shafia Murad, who was last seen in the area of the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall in Aurora around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28. Her family contacted police to file a missing persons report at 5 p.m. that day.

She is described as about 5 ft. tall and approximately 105 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light green jacket, blue jeans, brown shoes and with disheveled hair.

Family and police have not said what kind of medical condition Murad has, but her brother Faheem said his sister had expressed her desire to travel to Chicago near the time she went missing.

If you have any information about Murad's whereabouts, contact Aurora police or call 911.