Aurora man charged with attempted murder after trying to hit Kane Co. officer with his car

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Just-released police dashcam video of a high-speed chase in the western suburbs.

A car speeds and narrowly misses a Kane County sheriff's deputy. Police said the driver intentionally tried to hit the officer, who was outside his squad car trying to put down spike strips.

Deputies eventually forced the speeding car off the road and arrested the driver. The 22-year-old Aurora man is now charged with attempted murder.

