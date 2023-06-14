Watch CBS News
City of Aurora commemorates Juneteenth with decorated squad car

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) --   The Aurora Police Department is celebrating the upcoming Juneteenth holiday by decorating one of its squad cars.

The city hosted a big reveal on Wednesday. You could see traditional African colors and designs emblazoned on the squad. The community and police officers were all on hand to celebrate.

The department said the squad will be on display at several scheduled community events and used on patrols.

Aroura PD Juneteenth.jpg
Aurora Police Department
