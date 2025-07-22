Aurora, Illinois, considers doubling hotel tax

The Aurora City Council will consider doubling the west suburb's hotel occupancy tax at their meeting Tuesday.

The current Illinois hotel occupancy tax is 3%. The ordinance Aurora is considering would double that rate to 6% and add a $10 daily fee on rooms.

The proposal says the current rate is "at the lower end of the spectrum" compared to their surrounding suburbs, and said doubling the rate would bring in a little more than $3 million a year in tax revenue.

The new Hollywood Casino is set to bring another 220 hotel rooms to Aurora.

If approved, the new rate would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.