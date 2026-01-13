Watch CBS News
Aurora, Illinois middle school student Amari Lewis sets national record at track meet

By Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

An Aurora middle school student has earned accolades after an outstanding performance at a national track meet.

Seventh-grader Amari Lewis not only set a national record at the AAU Northern National Indoor Championships, but brought back three gold medals.

Amari Lewis Aurora in Black

He captured gold medals for the 60-meter hurdles with 9.45 seconds, a 200-meter dash with 26.23 seconds — a national record for the 12 and under age division — and 1:00.12 for the 400-meter dash.

Amari was also named the track MVP.

Amari Lewis Aurora in Black

Off the track, Amari attends Herget Middle School, and plays football. His football team won the state championship last year.

