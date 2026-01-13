Aurora, Illinois middle school student Amari Lewis sets national record at track meet
An Aurora middle school student has earned accolades after an outstanding performance at a national track meet.
Seventh-grader Amari Lewis not only set a national record at the AAU Northern National Indoor Championships, but brought back three gold medals.
He captured gold medals for the 60-meter hurdles with 9.45 seconds, a 200-meter dash with 26.23 seconds — a national record for the 12 and under age division — and 1:00.12 for the 400-meter dash.
Amari was also named the track MVP.
Off the track, Amari attends Herget Middle School, and plays football. His football team won the state championship last year.