Aurora, Illinois middle school student Amari Lewis sets national record at track meet

An Aurora middle school student has earned accolades after an outstanding performance at a national track meet.

Seventh-grader Amari Lewis not only set a national record at the AAU Northern National Indoor Championships, but brought back three gold medals.

He captured gold medals for the 60-meter hurdles with 9.45 seconds, a 200-meter dash with 26.23 seconds — a national record for the 12 and under age division — and 1:00.12 for the 400-meter dash.

Amari was also named the track MVP.

Off the track, Amari attends Herget Middle School, and plays football. His football team won the state championship last year.