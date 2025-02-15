Aurora, Illinois, marks 6 years since 5 killed in mass shooting at Henry Pratt plant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony was held on Saturday to mark six years since five workers were killed in a mass shooting carried out by a disgruntled employee at the Henry Pratt Company in west suburban Aurora.

Abigail Parks, whose husband was killed in the shooting, said in the six years since the tragedy, the city of Aurora has rallied to support her and her 6-year-old son.

"I'm just thankful that there is a community that continues to envelop us in their embrace, and show their kindness and their love. It makes it just a little bit easier," she said.

Last year, as the company marked five years since the shooting, it donated a memorial bench inscribed with the names of each victim – Russell Beyer, Vincente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard, and Trevor Wehner.

The company eventually closed its Aurora plant in 2022, consolidating its operations into a new plant in Tennessee.