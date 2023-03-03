Watch CBS News
Aurora named among 'Happiest Cities in America'

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was no surprise, but one western suburb earned the distinction of being one of the "Happiest Cities in America," according to Wallet Hub.

The personal finance website named Aurora among the happiest cities in the country. Aurora is in 19th place.

Madison, Wisconsin is listed at No. 3 and No. 1 is Fremont, California.

The list is based on several factors including well-being, employment and community. 

First published on March 3, 2023 / 4:55 PM

