Aurora celebrating first St. Patrick's Day parade this weekend
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – Aurora is expanding its St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
The western suburb will host its first St. Patrick's Day parade on Sunday at noon.
It's being combined with an Irish flag ceremony in downtown Aurora.
Twenty groups will be in the parade - which is in memory of retired Aurora firefighter Dan Dolan.
Many downtown businesses and restaurants are planning specials immediately following the parade and flag ceremony.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.