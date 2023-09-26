Aurora city employees to be honored for saving baby's life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They heard a mother's frantic cries and rushed to help.

And now, two Aurora city employees are being honored as heroes for helping save a baby's life.

Daniel Chavez and Josh Elrod work for the city's water and sewer division.

Last week, they heard a woman screaming that her one-year-old son wasn't breathing.

Chavez started CPR. while Elrod called 911.

The baby was breathing again by the time paramedics arrived.

The men will be honored Tuesday night for their actions during a City Council meeting.