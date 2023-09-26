Watch CBS News
Local News

Aurora city employees to be honored for saving baby's life

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora city employees save baby's life
Aurora city employees save baby's life 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They heard a mother's frantic cries and rushed to help.

And now, two Aurora city employees are being honored as heroes for helping save a baby's life.

Daniel Chavez and Josh Elrod work for the city's water and sewer division.

Last week, they heard a woman screaming that her one-year-old son wasn't breathing.

Chavez started CPR. while Elrod called 911.

The baby was breathing again by the time paramedics arrived.

The men will be honored Tuesday night for their actions during a City Council meeting.

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 6:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.