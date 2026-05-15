Aurora Christian Schools board member Michael Robert Herbert charged with child sex abuse, police looking for more victims

A member of the school board for Aurora Christian Schools is charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse, and police are looking for more victims.

Aurora police said that in December 2025, a man in his 20s reported that he had been the victim of child sexual abuse starting in his early teens.

Police and prosecutors say Michael Robert Herbert, 55, of Aurora, allegedly groomed and abused the victim over several years in Aurora and other nearby towns. He allegedly gave the gave the victim gifts, money and other incentives as part of the abuse.

Police said as their investigation continued, they came to believe Herbert may have other victims and are now hoping anyone who had contact with him under similar circumstances will come forward to speak to them.

Herbert was arrested and charged Thursday with 10 felonies, including involuntary sexual servitude of a minor under 17, criminal sexual assault, involuntary sexual servitude of a minor aged 17-18, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Herbert is in custody at the Kane County Adult Justice Center and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

If you have any information related to this investigation, or if you believe you or someone you know may have had contact with Herbert under similar circumstances, contact Aurora police at 630-256-5500 or email tips@aurora.il.us.