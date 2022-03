CHICAGO (CBS) -- The city of Aurora held a flag-raising ceremony as part of St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

City officials were there as the Irish flag was hoisted at One Aurora Plaza on Galena Boulevard. The event featured Irish dancers, bagpipes, and a special proclamation in honor of Irish American Heritage Month.

☘️ Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Aurora! 🇮🇪 TODAY, WE CELEBRATE ST. PATRICK'S DAY & IRISH AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH with the... Posted by City of Aurora, IL, Government on Thursday, March 17, 2022