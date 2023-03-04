Watch CBS News
Local News

Wallet Hub names Aurora among happiest places to live in America

/ CBS Chicago

Aurora ranked among happiest places to live, according to Wallet Hub
Aurora ranked among happiest places to live, according to Wallet Hub 00:26

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- One of our western suburbs has the new title of one of happiest places to live!

If you guessed Aurora - you're correct!

Personal finance website - Wallet Hub - again ranked Aurora among the happiest cities in America.

The suburb is now in 19th place. Madison, Wisconsin is listed third, and coming in first is Fremont, California.

The list is based on several things including well-being, employment, and community.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 9:06 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.