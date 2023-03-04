Wallet Hub names Aurora among happiest places to live in America

Aurora ranked among happiest places to live, according to Wallet Hub

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- One of our western suburbs has the new title of one of happiest places to live!

If you guessed Aurora - you're correct!

Personal finance website - Wallet Hub - again ranked Aurora among the happiest cities in America.

The suburb is now in 19th place. Madison, Wisconsin is listed third, and coming in first is Fremont, California.

The list is based on several things including well-being, employment, and community.