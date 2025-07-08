Plane makes emergency landing at Aurora Airport due to power failure

A small plane made a rough emergency landing at Aurora Airport Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officials said an individual was scheduled to fly his personal aircraft from Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove, Illinois, back to his home in Florida, but upon takeoff realized his plane was having electrical power problems.

All communication equipment in the cockpit lost power, btu the plane was still flyable, Aurora officials said. Airport staff tracked the plane on radar as it flew back to Aurora Airport, and air traffic control ordered the runway be cleared.

A light gun was used to guide the plane to a safe landing, but the landing gear did not fully deploy due to the electrical issues. As a result, the plane landed roughly on its belly. The pilot was not injured, and no fatalities were reported, Aurora officials said.

The plane was still on the airfield as of 1:30 p.m., but will be removed, according to the city.