Mother charged with stabbing 3 children on Chicago's South Side

Police say woman cut her three small children's wrists in Chicago apartment

A woman has been charged with stabbing her three children earlier this week in Chicago's Greater Englewood neighborhood.

Aurionah-Rakii-Karie Parker-White, 23, has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

Police said, around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, she attacked her children – a 1-year-old girl, a 3-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old boy – for unknown reasons by cutting their wrists at an apartment building in the 7100 block of South Harvard Avenue.

Neighbor Devaughen Stringfellow said he jumped in after their mother came out of their apartment, bloody and pleading for help.

"She kept screaming like: 'I need help! Help me! My baby! I called the police! They didn't come!'" Stringfellow said. "So, at first, I wasn't going to put them in my truck with the blood — but I threw them all in the truck."

He drove the mother and children to St. Bernard Hospital, and they were later transferred to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, where they were listed in serious condition Wednesday night.

According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, the woman got aggressive and fought with hospital staff at St. Bernard.

Witnesses said the mother kept repeating that she could not raise the children alone.

Court information was not immediately available for Parker-White.

The video above is from an earlier report.