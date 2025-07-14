Attorneys ask for release of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan as they appeal conviction

The legal team for former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan asked a judge Monday for his release as they appeal his conviction.

Last month, Madigan was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison, following his conviction on bribery, conspiracy, and fraud charges.

Madigan was also ordered to pay a $2.5 million fine.

In a new court filing, Madigan's attorneys said they plan to appeal over several factors — including erroneous jury instructions and insufficient evidence.

The filing was not a surprise, with an appeal expected. But so far, there has been no ruling from the judge.

Madigan was convicted in February of 10 corruption counts – including bribery conspiracy, bribery, and wire fraud – but acquitted him on seven other charges, while jurors were deadlocked on six other counts, following a four-month trial accusing him of running a yearslong criminal enterprise to enrich himself and his political allies.

Madigan and his longtime political confidant Michael McClain were accused of conspiring with utility companies ComEd and AT&T to provide no-show jobs to Madigan's allies in exchange for the speaker's help on legislation. Prosecutors also accused Madigan of pressuring real estate developers to hire his private law firm, which specializes in property tax appeals