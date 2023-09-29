Watch CBS News
Police searching for man who attempted to sexually assault woman inside home

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are looking for a man who beat and attempted to sexually assault a woman inside her Washington Heights apartment.

Police said the man demanded to be let inside the apartment, near 90th and Loomis streets, around 4:30 a.m. When the woman opened the door, she was attacked. 

The man ran off. 

Police have not released a description of the man. 

First published on September 29, 2023 / 12:07 PM

