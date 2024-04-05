Attempted robbery ends with man shot in hand on Chicago's Southwest Side

Man shot in hand during attempted robbery in Gage Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot during an attempted robbery on the city's Southwest Side Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11:17 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Sacramento Avenue.

According to Chicago police, the victim, a 38-year-old man, was standing in an alley when an unknown male approached and demanded his property at gunpoint.

The victim then heard a shot, and the offender ran from the scene without any property.

He was then taken to Holy Cross Hospital by a friend and was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.