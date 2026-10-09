2 charged with attempted murder in Englewood CTA bus shooting

Two people were charged with attempted murder in a shooting on a CTA bus in Englewood last week.

Chicago police said Tyrese Jones, 19, and Destiny Jones, 18, were charged with felony counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated battery of a transit passenger.

They are expected in court on Friday for the detention hearing.

One September 30, two people were hurt by a single bullet when gunfire erupted on a CTA bus in the 300 block of West 63rd Street around 4:40 p.m.

Gwendolyn Jackson, one of the two victims, said the shot was fired after an argument over a bus seat.

She said a man and a woman got on the bus, and another man refused to move so the woman could sit down. She said the seat may have been wet from the rain that day.

Jackson said the man with the woman got into an argument with the first man who was sitting. Police said the man pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, which struck Jackson and a 57-year-old man.