Driver charged with attempted murder after CPD officer dragged by pickup truck

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

A man was charged with attempted murder after a Chicago Police officer was injured during a traffic stop in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood. 

Chicago police said Malcolm Harris, 40, was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. 

On May 3, police pulled over a car for erratic driving in the 4700 block of West Madison Street. 

As officers investigated, the driver, identified as Harris, tried to speed off and hit and dragged an officer, police said. The officer fell to the ground, and the officer's weapon discharged.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

Harris is expected in court on Wednesday for a detention hearing. 

