Man charged with attempted murder after SWAT officer, woman shot in Albany Park

A man was charged with attempted murder after a woman and a Chicago police SWAT officer were shot in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood on Monday.

Chicago police said Daniel Aguirre, 42, was charged with felony counts, including attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Police said a 67-year-old woman was shot and wounded around 11 a.m. in a house in the 4600 block of North Springfield Avenue, and the person was someone she knew.

Interim police Supt. Fred Waller said officers learned the suspect was holding the victim's daughter and granddaughter at gunpoint inside the home.

A SWAT team responded and officers tried to breach the door of the home. Police said the gunman then fired shots through the door, hitting a SWAT officer in the abdomen.

Both the wounded SWAT officer and the woman who had been shot were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The officer underwent surgery and was expected to recover.

The female victim was in critical condition. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Aguirre is expected in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.